Police detain AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan to keep him off stir

The Worli police on Wednesday detained All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) spokesperson Waris Pathan to prevent him from attending a protest called by the AIMIM lady’s wing. The protest was held at Malad to show support to the students demanding they be allowed to wear hijab in schools and colleges, but before Pathan could leave his house, the Mumbai Police detained him.

ACP Sudhir Jambavdekar said, “It was a preventive measure that we took because a law and order problem could have erupted.” Pathan was detained at around 1 pm on Wednesday and was allowed to go by 7pm.