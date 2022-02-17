scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Must Read

Police detain AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan to keep him off stir

The protest was held at Malad to show support to the students demanding they be allowed to wear hijab in schools and colleges, but before Pathan could leave his house, the Mumbai Police detained him.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
February 17, 2022 2:07:29 am
Pathan was detained at around 1 pm on Wednesday and was allowed to go by 7pm.

The Worli police on Wednesday detained All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) spokesperson Waris Pathan to prevent him from attending a protest called by the AIMIM lady’s wing. The protest was held at Malad to show support to the students demanding they be allowed to wear hijab in schools and colleges, but before Pathan could leave his house, the Mumbai Police detained him.

More from Mumbai

ACP Sudhir Jambavdekar said, “It was a preventive measure that we took because a law and order problem could have erupted.” Pathan was detained at around 1 pm on Wednesday and was allowed to go by 7pm.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 16: Latest News

Advertisement