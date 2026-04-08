Suicide in police custody: Govt orders Rs 1 lakh compensation to Amravati deceased’s family

The incident had taken place in Amravati district on August 19, 2021 when 24-year-old Sagar Thakare, died by suicide at Rajapeth police station in Amravati. (Source: File)

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) Wednesday asked the state government to compensate the next of kin of an accused who died by suicide in 2021 in a police lock-up with Rs 1 lakh.

This was in line with the Government Resolution (GR) issued by the Maharashtra government last year which stated that the family of an inmate dying by suicide in prison be paid Rs 1 lakh while Rs 5 lakh compensation was to be paid if an inmate is killed behind bars or dies due to accident.

The order issued by MSHRC Chairperson Justice AM Badar and Member Sanjay Kumar said, “The state is recommended to pay a compensation of Rs 1 Lakh to the next of kin of the deceased… within 8 weeks from the date of receipt of this order. In case of failure, the state shall be liable to pay interest on the amount of compensation at the rate of 8% simple interest per annum until full realization of the amount.”