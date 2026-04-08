Suicide in police custody: Govt orders Rs 1 lakh compensation to Amravati deceased’s family

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The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) Wednesday asked the state government to compensate the next of kin of an accused who died by suicide in 2021 in a police lock-up with Rs 1 lakh.
This was in line with the Government Resolution (GR) issued by the Maharashtra government last year which stated that the family of an inmate dying by suicide in prison be paid Rs 1 lakh while Rs 5 lakh compensation was to be paid if an inmate is killed behind bars or dies due to accident.
The order issued by MSHRC Chairperson Justice AM Badar and Member Sanjay Kumar said, “The state is recommended to pay a compensation of Rs 1 Lakh to the next of kin of the deceased… within 8 weeks from the date of receipt of this order. In case of failure, the state shall be liable to pay interest on the amount of compensation at the rate of 8% simple interest per annum until full realization of the amount.”
The incident had taken place in Amravati district on August 19, 2021 when 24-year-old Sagar Thakare, died by suicide at Rajapeth police station in Amravati. Thakare was arrested on charges of rape and kept in the lock-up at Rajapeth police station.
He hung from the iron gate of the lock up on August 19. The post mortem report ruled out any foul play and a probe revealed that he was upset that he would be behind bars for a long time and had told this to his friend with whom he had eloped.
Five police officials were on lock up security of which two of them were on duty when the suicide took place and were given punishment of stoppage of increment.
The order said, ” In view of the above facts, the Commission is of the opinion that the Police Officers deployed for the security and protection of the accused failed to keep Thakare in safe custody. The Life of Right of Thakare enshrined in Constitution of India was violated. Referring to the government GR issued last year, the Commission recommended the state to pay Rs One lakh compensation to Thakre’s next of kin.”
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