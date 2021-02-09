Police: CCTV footage outside Chennai airport contradicts Navyman’s version

An officer said that the police handed over the body of Dubey to his family members on Sunday to perform the last rites in their hometown.

THE PALGHAR police, investigating the death of Surajkumar Dubey, a Leading Seaman (LS) with the Indian Navy who was allegedly burnt to death in Palghar, have found contradictions in the dying declaration given by him to the police. The police are now verifying his version that he was kidnapped by three men from outside the Chennai airport at gunpoint and forced into a white SUV.

An officer said, “We have found CCTV footage of Dubey outside Chennai airport of around 12 am on January 30. He is seen moving around freely. This contradicts his version that he had been abducted soon after he stepped out of the Chennai airport at 9.30 pm.” The officer said that they have been tracking his movement outside Chennai airport through CCTV cameras and have so far not found any white SUV near him.

The police have also found that while he claimed to have been kidnapped on January 30, he had withdrawn Rs 5,000 on January 31 from an ATM in Chennai. It seems less likely that he had been kidnapped and we are tracking his movements based on CCTV cameras to find out how he ended up nearly 1,500 km away in Palghar a few days later.

The police further added that the calls that Dubey had received in Jharkhand before he was to leave for Chennai were from his Navy colleague whom Dubey owed Rs 5.45 lakh. The police have not found anything suspicious there. The police are also awaiting details of the demat account of Dubey from two stock broking firms through which he invested in the stock market.

So far the police have found that apart from the Rs 5.45 lakh he took from his colleague, Dubey had taken a personal loan of Rs 8 lakh from his bank and his to-be in-laws had given him Rs 8.5 lakh. The police believe that the money was used by him to invest in the stock market.

An officer said that the police handed over the body of Dubey to his family members on Sunday to perform the last rites in their hometown. A police team has also gone to Jharkhand as part of the investigation while another team is in Chennai. A total of 10 teams comprising 100 officers of the Palghar police are investigating the matter.

As per the version given by Dubey, on completion of his holidays, he had flown to Chennai on January 30. Outside the Chennai airport, he said that he was held at gunpoint by three men who shoved him into a white SUV and drove down to Palghar. He told the police that they had stolen his phone and demanded Rs 10 lakh ransom from him. He claimed that unable to make the payment, the accused had tied his hands and had set him ablaze on a hillock in Palghar district.