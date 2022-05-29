Mumbai: Cab driver held for molestation of 15-year-old girl

The Mumbai Police on Friday arrested a 29-year-old cab driver for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl. The driver was arrested under Section 354 (molestation) of the IPC and stringent sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was remanded to police custody till May 30 by a sessions court.

The incident took place around 11 am on May 25, when the girl had taken the cab to her residence from the domestic airport. She had returned to Mumbai alone by flight and booked a cab from aggregator Ola at the airport.

“The cab driver began chatting with the girl…. he asked her if she would like to befriend him. The girl has said that he was staring at her throughout the journey from the rear-view mirror. After the cab reached her residence, she got down and realised that she was short of money… and told the driver about it. The driver then winked at her and said she could accompany him to get the required amount,” said a police officer.

“He also tried to grab her hand in the cab,” the officer added. “The girl went home and informed her mother about the entire incident. Her mother then took her to the local police station and an FIR was registered. With the help of Ola, the driver was traced and arrested.”

The officer said they did not ask the girl if she eventually paid the driver. “He does not have a prior criminal record,” the officer added.