Mumbai: Police bust gang of thieves, seize cellphones and vehicles

The value of vehicles and phones seized is expected to be more than Rs 10 lakh. (Representational)

The investigation into a mobile phone snatching case led the Kherwadi police station’s detection wing to bust a syndicate of thieves, who have stolen nine motorbikes, two auto-rickshaws and 10 mobile phones.

The Kherwadi police nabbed the seven accused Sajid Ansari, Abdul Salim Khan, Naved Shaikh, Mudasir Khan, Moin Shaikh, Mateen Shaikh and Rizwan Shaikh and sent four to police custody and three to judicial custody. The Kherwadi police have booked the accused for robbery and theft charges under IPC.

The police have also seized 10 phones and nine vehicles from them. The value of vehicles and phones seized is expected to be more than Rs 10 lakh.

The investigation started in the first week of November when the police pursued the case of a biker who had snatched a mobile phone from a person outside the MHADA office in Bandra East. They nabbed one suspect and further investigations revealed the hand of a gang.

“We got hold of the first accused from Govandi, who informed us that there is a gang which operates. Until then, we all thought it was just a mobile-snatching case,” an officer from Kherwadi police station said.

As per the police, all the seven accused are youngsters, ranging from the age of 18 to 21. The police are now searching for two mechanics believed to be their associates.

