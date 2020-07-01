‘Police brutality’ during Covid-19 lockdown: Bombay HC seeks govt, police response to plea

Assistant Government Pleader Jyoti Chavan for the state government opposed the plea and said that these were one-off incidents as police authorities are performing their duties as per law. Assistant Government Pleader Jyoti Chavan for the state government opposed the plea and said that these were one-off incidents as police authorities are performing their duties as per law.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the state government and Mumbai Police to respond to the Public Interest Litigation seeking directions from the court to the authorities to implement necessary measures to address complaints of Mumbai residents against alleged acts of police brutality or inaction and seeking details of action taken against errant police officers.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice N J Jamadar on Tuesday heard through videoconference, a PIL by advocate Firdause Irani, a resident of Goregaon, seeking directions against the police authorities and seeking urgent intervention of the court in view of alleged police brutality in enforcing coronavirus lockdown.

The petitioner claimed that the plea was filed in larger public interest and that he was concerned about lack of security and safety of citizens in view of the pandemic situation.

Assistant Government Pleader Jyoti Chavan for the state government opposed the plea and said that these were one-off incidents as police authorities are performing their duties as per law. The state sought time to take instructions to respond to the plea. The bench granted the same and posted further hearing on Friday, July 3.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.