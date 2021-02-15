Police book victim’s mother for turning hostile

In an unusual case, the Kurar police have booked a woman for turning hostile during the trial of her daughter’s sexual assault case.

The case was registered on the directions of a Dindoshi sessions court. In January 2020, the court convicted the accused awarding him 12 years rigorous imprisonment, and further directed the registrar to lodge an FIR against the woman for adducing false evidence before the court.

Though the judgment came more than a year ago, on January 4, 2020, the police said owing to the lockdown the registrar appeared in Kurar police station only recently after which a non-cognizable offence was registered against the woman under sections 181 (false statement on oath or affirmation to public servant or person authorised to administer an oath or affirmation), 193 (punishment for false evidence) and 199 (false statement made in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence) of IPC.

An investigator under the condition of anonymity said, “As the sections are non-cognizable, we will not arrest the woman. We will seek permission from the court and submit a chargesheet.”

According to the police, the victim, who was 17 years old then and suffers from a mental disability, was sexually assaulted by a godman who stayed in her neighbourhood. Her mother had been visiting the godman hoping to find relief from her marital problems and her daughter’s disability.

Subsequently, the woman started taking her daughter to him. Under the pretext of performing puja, the godman sexually assaulted her, which continued for two years, the police said. After her mother came to know about it and confronted him, the accused fled to Karnataka. The FIR was registered in November 2017 and the accused arrested.

However, during trial, both mother and victim had turned hostile. The court order read, “With regards to the core allegations of penetrative sexual assault committed by the accused upon the victim, the informant (mother) has turned hostile. Testimony of the victim would show that she had partially supported the prosecution, but in her cross­examination she turned hostile.”