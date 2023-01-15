scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Police probing links of Belgaum prisoner who made threat calls to Gadkari: Maharashtra Dy CM Fadnavis

On Saturday, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari received several threat calls from an unknown person.

maharshtra news, CM Devendra Fadnavis news, indian expressDeputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (File)
Listen to this article
Police probing links of Belgaum prisoner who made threat calls to Gadkari: Maharashtra Dy CM Fadnavis
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Sunday said the state police were thoroughly investigating the threat calls received by Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

Fadnavis said, “Preliminary findings have shown the caller is lodged in a prison in Belgaum in Karnataka. The Karnataka government is also looking into the matter.”

The deputy CM, who also holds the home portfolio, said: “The question is how did a criminal who is locked inside the jail have access to a mobile phone? Was it his own idea? Or is there somebody behind it? What was the motive behind the threat calls to the Union minister? All these angles are being probed.”

More from Mumbai

On Saturday, Union Road Transport Minister Gadkari received several threat calls from an unknown person. The individual called on the landline at Gadkari’s office in Nagpur.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Written and Unwritten: Listening to V-P Dhankhar and RSS chief Bhagwat
Written and Unwritten: Listening to V-P Dhankhar and RSS chief Bhagwat
US: Steady rise in Indian students staying on for job training
US: Steady rise in Indian students staying on for job training
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Hear the daughter
Hear the daughter

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 21:08 IST
Next Story

Gujarat poll result sends message that Modi will be re-elected PM in 2024: Shah

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close