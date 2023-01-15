Police probing links of Belgaum prisoner who made threat calls to Gadkari: Maharashtra Dy CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Sunday said the state police were thoroughly investigating the threat calls received by Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

Fadnavis said, “Preliminary findings have shown the caller is lodged in a prison in Belgaum in Karnataka. The Karnataka government is also looking into the matter.”

The deputy CM, who also holds the home portfolio, said: “The question is how did a criminal who is locked inside the jail have access to a mobile phone? Was it his own idea? Or is there somebody behind it? What was the motive behind the threat calls to the Union minister? All these angles are being probed.”

On Saturday, Union Road Transport Minister Gadkari received several threat calls from an unknown person. The individual called on the landline at Gadkari’s office in Nagpur.