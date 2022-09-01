scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

‘Police Bappa’: In Mumbai, an inspector’s Ganesh idol creates awareness on cybercrime

Police inspector Rajendra Kane’s Ganesh idol features in a music video on making people aware about various types of cybercrimes. The video was released in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and shared by Mumbai Police on its Twitter handle.

Police inspector Rajendra Kane, who is known for his investigation skills, conceptualised and penned down a song on cybercrime awareness.

Rajendra Kane, a police inspector from Mumbai’s Vile Parle police station, has found a unique way to celebrate Ganesh Utsav this year. The Ganesh idol at Kane’s home is dressed as a police inspector, with a smartphone in hand, and was featured in a music video – all with the aim of creating awareness about cybercrimes in the city.

Kane, who is known for his investigation skills, conceptualised and penned down a song on cybercrime awareness. A music video with this song, sung by Vaishali Samant and Avadhoot Gupte, was released on YouTube on Wednesday in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and shared by Mumbai Police on its Twitter handle.

“Cybercrime is increasing every year and many people are losing their hard-earned money to cyber frauds. Hence, this year, we decided to create awareness among the public so they do not fall prey to these types of crimes,” Kane told The Indian Express.

For the last six years, Kane has been celebrating the Ganesh festival and simultaneously creating awareness on various crimes. This year, the Ganesh idol at his Andheri home is urging devotees to be aware of cybercrimes like phishing and vishing, Kane said. Small posters asking people not to share their one time passwords (OTPs), to beware of PAN card fraud, lottery fraud, credit card blocked messages etc have been placed around the idol.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’amPremium
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’Premium
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’

Kane is no stranger to using his creativity to spread awareness on crimes and socially relevant topics. In 2021, the idol at his home was dressed as an IPS officer and a song paying tribute to Mumbai Police was released. In July 2020, during the Covid-19 lockdown, Kane penned a Marathi song ‘Gharat Raha’ (Stay Home) sung by Shankar Mahadevan and released a video featuring actors Vidya Balan, Sachin Khedekar, Sumit Raghavan among others. During Ganesh Utsav in 2019, Kane made nine short video films to create awareness on preventing crimes like burglary, chain snatching, bag thefts etc.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 12:30:40 pm
Next Story

U.S. officials order Nvidia to halt sales of top AI chips to China

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Sri Lanka and IMF reach preliminary agreement for $2.9 billion loan

Sri Lanka and IMF reach preliminary agreement for $2.9 billion loan

Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts to teach Ramayana, Vedas

Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts to teach Ramayana, Vedas

HPV vaccine to prevent cervical cancer will be given in 2-3 doses, say experts

HPV vaccine to prevent cervical cancer will be given in 2-3 doses, say experts

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled
Only for Subscribers

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled

Premium
Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Fewer accidents on roads in poor condition, Chhattisgarh minister says

Fewer accidents on roads in poor condition, Chhattisgarh minister says

The monsoon has ended, so why are Kerala & Karnataka still receiving heavy rainfall?

The monsoon has ended, so why are Kerala & Karnataka still receiving heavy rainfall?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: Stylish, unique, but is it for you?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: Stylish, unique, but is it for you?

Why Suryakumar Yadav is bigger than Team India's Big 3

Why Suryakumar Yadav is bigger than Team India's Big 3

'Never had difficulties meeting Sonia… had problems meeting the young man': Azad

'Never had difficulties meeting Sonia… had problems meeting the young man': Azad

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement