Police Aspirants Caught Cheating in Recruitment Run Tests

Candidates are issued RFID chips, tied to both legs, to electronically record timings in the 100 metre and 1,600 metre runs.

Four aspiring police constables have been booked in two separate cases for allegedly manipulating physical efficiency tests during an ongoing recruitment drive at the police training centre in Marol, Andheri East.

According to the Powai police, two Nashik based candidates were caught exchanging RFID timing chips during the 100 metre sprint, while two others were found taking shortcuts during the 1,600 metre endurance run. FIRs have been registered in both cases on charges of cheating.

In the first incident on February 24, Assistant Police Inspector Nitin Sonkamble, who was on recruitment bandobast duty at the Marol ground, lodged a complaint against Sagar Nivrutti Tile, 23, and Omkar Baban Wanjul, 21.