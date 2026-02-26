Police Aspirants Caught Cheating in Recruitment Run Tests

Four aspiring police constables have been booked in two separate cases for allegedly manipulating physical efficiency tests during an ongoing recruitment drive at the police training centre in Marol, Andheri East.
According to the Powai police, two Nashik based candidates were caught exchanging RFID timing chips during the 100 metre sprint, while two others were found taking shortcuts during the 1,600 metre endurance run. FIRs have been registered in both cases on charges of cheating.
In the first incident on February 24, Assistant Police Inspector Nitin Sonkamble, who was on recruitment bandobast duty at the Marol ground, lodged a complaint against Sagar Nivrutti Tile, 23, and Omkar Baban Wanjul, 21.
Candidates are issued RFID chips, tied to both legs, to electronically record timings in the 100 metre and 1,600 metre runs. Tile was assigned chip numbers G 5265 and G 7030, while Wanjul received G 4715 and G 9962.
During the 100 metre sprint, Tile reportedly fell mid race and could not complete the run. His chips were removed and he was sent to Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari for treatment. However, when officials later compiled the results, Wanjul’s timing did not generate on the server despite him finishing the race.
Upon inquiry, officials found that the two had allegedly swapped their RFID chips before the race in an attempt to fraudulently secure qualifying marks. The Powai police were informed and a case of cheating was registered.
In a separate incident during the 1,600 metre endurance test, CCTV footage revealed that two other candidates had attempted to cut short the four lap race, each lap measuring 400 metres.
Police said Omkar Ravindra Pawar, a Nashik resident, completed only three laps instead of four. Another candidate, Suyash Sitaram Khade, a resident of Worli, allegedly exited the track during the run and re entered near the scanning zone in the final lap so that his RFID chip would register completion of all four rounds.
The discrepancies came to light during routine CCTV verification of the race. After confirming deliberate attempts to manipulate the results, police registered a second FIR at Powai police station.
A police officer said the accused candidates had tried to fraudulently secure qualifying marks in both the sprint and endurance events, but the electronic chip system and CCTV monitoring exposed the irregularities.
