Mumbai: Police arrest three with whale vomit worth Rs 2.7 crore

THE MUMBAI crime branch on Tuesday arrested three persons with ambergris or whale vomit, a highly expensive waxy substance, used in making high-end perfumes and medicines. Due to its high value, it is also called ‘floating gold’, as it is sometimes found floating on

water bodies.

However, in several cases, sperm whales that secrete the substance are killed to obtain ambergris. Under the Wildlife Protection Act, it is illegal to buy or sell ambergris.

Acting on a tipoff, a police team along with forest officers raided a chawl near Bombay Oxygen Company in Mulund West. The team, led by senior inspector Indrajit More, found 2.7kg of a reddish-brown substance in possession of the three people. A marine biologist accompanying the team confirmed that the substance was ambergris.

Police said that going by the rate of Rs 1 crore per kg in the international market, the seizure was worth Rs 2.7 crore. More said that the three accused — a mason, an estate agent and a TV mechanic — were produced before the court and remanded in police custody till June 21.