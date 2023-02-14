scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Police arrest man for abetting wife’s suicide

In a police complaint, the mother of Heena, the deceased, alleged that Govandi resident Iftar Ahmed (27) beat her up repeatedly, leading to her suicide.

On Saturday, the local Deonar police recorded the statement of Sabina Khan, Heena's mother. (Representational/File)

A 27-year-old man was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Monday for allegedly abetting the suicide of his wife, whom he had married six months ago.

The police said Heena was found hanging from the ceiling fan at their tenement in Govandi last Thursday by Iftar. He rushed Heena to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

On Saturday, the local Deonar police recorded the statement of Sabina Khan, Heena’s mother. In her statement, she said that soon after the marriage, Iftar would beat up Heena and not even allow her to come to meet her family at their Shivaji Nagar residence at Govandi.

Sabina further alleged that Iftar did not allow Heena to step out of the house, due to which she started feeling frustrated and eventually, died by suicide.

Based on the statement, the Deonar police registered a case of abetment to suicide, voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful confinement against Iftar and arrested him.

An officer said they are checking if Heena was a minor when she was married off. “There is suspicion that she was a minor when she got married. We are verifying her exact age. If she was a minor, more sections could be added in the case.”

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 05:05 IST
