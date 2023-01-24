Police arrest 3 for duping dry fruit trader of Rs 4.4 cr

THE MUMBAI police has arrested three persons who have been allegedly duping people through fake insurance schemes, job opportunities and other activities.

The police tracked down the accused while investigating a case wherein a dry-fruits trader from Ghatkopar lost over Rs 4.40 crore over the past one year.

After registering an FIR in the case late last year, the cyber police (east region) began investigation and found that the Rs 4.40 crores had been transferred to a total of 27 bank accounts across the country.

While going through these accounts, police found that Rs 79 lakh had been invested in a bank, where one of the accused Anujkumar Saha (21), a Noida resident, had been named beneficiary.

After arresting Saha on January 7, police tracked down Sandeep Laltaprasad (28) and arrested him on January 14. As per police, it was his job to provide bank accounts in which the fraudulently obtained money was transferred.

For every transaction, Sandeep was given a commission of Rs 15,000. Based on the arrest of these two, police managed to track down Ravi Kumar Singh on January 17. As per officials, it was Singh who ran a call centre in Noida, from where calls were made to victims who were asked to deposit money under various pretexts.

An officer said that even in the case of the Ghatkopar man, the accused called him up claiming that his insurance policy was maturing and he stood to gain around Rs 8 crore.

Under various pretexts, over a period of one year ending in August last year, he was made to pay over Rs 4.40 crore before he realised he had been cheated.

So far the police have found the involvement of the arrested accused in 14 cases registered across the country, including three cases registered in the city.