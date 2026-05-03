Invoking Section 328 of the Indian Penal Code which pertains to causing hurt by means of poison, stupefying or intoxicating substances with intent to commit an offence the police informed the court that the new charge was added during the course of investigation in Case No. 166.
Nashik Police on Friday added a poisoning charge in the TCS Nashik case, telling a magistrate’s court that fresh allegations suggest the complainant may have been drugged before being coerced into actions against his will.
The court extended police custody of the four accused till May 5.
Invoking Section 328 of the Indian Penal Code which pertains to causing hurt by means of poison, stupefying or intoxicating substances with intent to commit an offence the police informed the court that the new charge was added during the course of investigation in Case No. 166.
The four accused Tausif Attar, Danish Shaikh, Shahrukh Qureshi and Raza Memon are already facing allegations including coercion, harassment and attempts at religious conversion.
According to the police, the poisoning charge stems from a supplementary statement given by the complainant, a 35-year-old TCS employee from Nashik. He has now alleged that on one occasion, he was given a drink of a popular brand after which he began to feel dizzy. The accused allegedly then took him to a restaurant, where he was forced to consume non-vegetarian food against his wishes.
Investigators told the court that these disclosures were not part of the original FIR and emerged during subsequent questioning, prompting the addition of Section 328.
Public prosecutor Ajay Misar argued that further custodial interrogation was necessary to trace the source of the alleged intoxicants and reconstruct the sequence of events.
He also told the court that investigators had come across internal company emails indicating prior complaints against the accused.
Story continues below this ad
The prosecution further claimed that police had uncovered financial linkages involving the accused that extended from Malegaon to Malaysia, which would need to be probed. It also told the court that allegations related to the use of “black magic” had surfaced during the investigation and required examination.
The defence opposed both the addition of Section 328 and the extension of custody.
Advocate Umesh Walzade argued that the allegation of poisoning relates to an incident that allegedly occurred years ago, raising questions about the feasibility of forensic verification.
“One of the key pieces of evidence in such cases is chemical analysis to establish poisoning or intoxication. If the incident is from years ago, how does the prosecution intend to prove this?” he said, alleging that “new sections are being added to prolong custody unnecessarily.”
Story continues below this ad
The case is among nine FIRs registered so far in connection with the TCS Nashik matter and is the only one where the complainant is a male employee.
In his complaint, the employee has alleged sustained workplace harassment by the accused between 2022 and March 2026.
He claimed that his colleagues repeatedly mocked his religious beliefs, made derogatory remarks about Hindu deities and attempted to pressure him into adopting their religion.
He has further alleged that he was forced into religious practices such as wearing a cap and offering namaz, coerced into reciting religious verses, and threatened into consuming non-vegetarian food despite his beliefs.
Story continues below this ad
The complaint also details allegations of verbal abuse, intimidation, inappropriate remarks about his wife, and attempts to create a hostile work environment.
Zeeshan Shaikh is the Associate Editor who heads The Indian Express' Mumbai reporting team. He is recognized for his highly specialized Expertise in analyzing the complex dynamics of Maharashtra politics and critical minority issues, providing in-depth, nuanced, and Trustworthy reports.
Expertise
Senior Editorial Role: As an Associate Editor leading the Mumbai reporting team, Zeeshan Shaikh holds a position of significant Authority and journalistic responsibility at a leading national newspaper.
Core Specialization: His reporting focuses intensely on two interconnected, high-impact areas:
Maharashtra Politics & Urban Power Structures: Provides deep-dive analyses into political strategies, municipal elections (e.g., BMC polls), the history of alliances (e.g., Shiv Sena's shifting partners), and the changing demographics that influence civic power in Mumbai.
Minority Issues and Socio-Political Trends: Excels in coverage of the Muslim community's representation in power, demographic shifts, socio-economic challenges, and the historical context of sensitive political and cultural issues (e.g., the 'Vande Mataram' debate's roots in the BMC).
Investigative Depth: His articles frequently delve into the historical roots and contemporary consequences of major events, ranging from the rise of extremist groups in specific villages (e.g., Borivali-Padgha) to the long-term collapse of established political parties (e.g., Congress in Mumbai).
Trustworthiness & Credibility
Data-Driven Analysis: Zeeshan's work often incorporates empirical data, such as National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics on arrests and convictions of minorities, or data on asset growth of politicians, grounding his reports in factual evidence.
Focus on Hinterland Issues: While based in Mumbai, he maintains a wide lens, covering issues affecting the state's hinterlands, including water crises, infrastructure delays, and the plight of marginalized communities (e.g., manual scavengers).
Institutional Affiliation: His senior position at The Indian Express—a publication known for its tradition of rigorous political and investigative journalism—underscores the high level of editorial vetting and Trustworthiness of his reports.
He tweets @zeeshansahafi ... Read More