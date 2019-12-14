POCSO invoked after 6-year-old girl claims penetrative assault at Mumbai school

An offence was registered on Friday morning after the mother took her daughter to a hospital, which informed the police. An offence was registered on Friday morning after the mother took her daughter to a hospital, which informed the police.

The Mumbai Police on Friday registered a case of penetrative sexual assault after a six-year-old girl complained of being scratched with crayons on her genitals.

The incident came to light on Thursday evening when the girl’s mother noticed that she was nervous upon her return from school. “The girl told her mother that a boy in school had drawn on her with crayons. Later, she said that it was a man who took her to the girls’ toilet,” said a senior police inspector.

An offence was registered on Friday morning after the mother took her daughter to a hospital, which informed the police. “A medical examination showed scratches on the girl’s private parts and also that she was penetrated with an object. We have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act,” added the officer.

But a perusal of the school’s CCTV footage showed that the girl went to the toilet on Thursday accompanied by a female student and that no man or boy was seen near or entering the toilet.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App