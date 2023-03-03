Pocso case against 19-year-old quashed after girl’s mother blames ‘communication gap’

The Bombay High Court has quashed a Pocso case registered against a 19-year-old man after the girl’s mother stated that the complaint was lodged owing to a “communication gap” between her and her daughter.

A bench of Justices Nitin W Sambre and S G Dige passed an order on February 22 stating that the man appeared to have been on “friendly terms” with the girl and that “it is out of the said friendship they appear to have stayed together without there being intimation to the parents of the victim girl, which has prompted the mother of the victim girl i.e. complainant to lodge a complaint”.

On November 26, 2021, after the girl could not be traced, her mother lodged a complaint under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code, and police later invoked section 354 (outraging modesty of woman) against the 19-year-old student along with provisions of the Protection Of Children against Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The man moved the court seeking the quashing of the FIR along with the consent given by the girl’s mother. The mother’s affidavit stated she had later come to know the girl had gone out and stayed with the man without informing her.

The man’s counsel, advocate Vishwanath Patil, argued that his client had no intention to kidnap the girl and that the allegation under IPC section 354 had been made out of frustration after the girl could not be located.

After perusing the submissions, the bench held, “It will be contrary to the interest of justice to continue the criminal proceedings against the petitioner, a student, as both the parties equally will be put to hardship, particularly [after] both of them decided for quashing by consent on the ground of the reasons cited in the consent extended in support of the quashing.”

The court allowed the petition stating that the prosecution was not likely to achieve conviction in the case “in view of the consent extended by the complainant”.