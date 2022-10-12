scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

PNB Fraud case: Retired bank official Gokulnath Shetty gets bail in ED case

Shetty, a retired deputy manager of PNB, was arrested in 2018 by the CBI and then the ED in multiple cases linked to the Rs 13,500 crore fraud allegedly involving Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi. He will continue to remain in jail as other cases are pending against him.

At the time of his arrest in 2018, the ED had claimed that Shetty had misused his official position as a public servant of PNB to ‘cause undue pecuniary advantage’ to the accused, causing losses to the bank.

A special court on Tuesday granted bail to retired Punjab National Bank (PNB) officer Gokulnath Shetty in connection with a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Mehul Choksi and others in 2018.

Shetty, a retired deputy manager of PNB, was arrested in 2018 by the CBI and then the ED in multiple cases linked to the Rs 13,500 crore fraud allegedly involving Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi. He will continue to remain in jail as other cases are pending against him.

Special Judge S M Menjoge granted Shetty bail in the case filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in 2018. The court granted him bail with conditions including that he will not pressure witnesses or leave the country without its permission.

At the time of his arrest in 2018, the ED had claimed that Shetty had misused his official position as a public servant of PNB to ‘cause undue pecuniary advantage’ to the accused, causing losses to the bank.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Caste Politics’ or ‘Urban...Premium
UPSC Key-October 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Caste Politics’ or ‘Urban...
How a young Indian startup is making calculators ‘smart’ for millions of ...Premium
How a young Indian startup is making calculators ‘smart’ for millions of ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’Premium
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’

It was alleged that Choksi’s companies were issued fraudulent Letters of Undertaking in 2017 without following the procedure laid down by the bank. The CBI had begun a probe in the case after receiving a complaint from the PNB about losses caused to it and subsequently, the ED also filed a complaint.

More from Mumbai

While seeking bail, Shetty had argued that he was not arrested in this particular case earlier and even if granted bail, he will continue to remain in jail in the other cases.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-10-2022 at 01:08:12 am
Next Story

Redevelopment project: Eight firms have shown interest, says Dharavi project CEO

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 11: Latest News
Advertisement