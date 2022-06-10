PNB ‘fraud’ case: CBI opposes Nirav Modi brother-in-law’s plea to return to Hong Kong

The CBI on Thursday opposed the plea of Maiank Mehta, the brother-in-law of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, seeking to return to his place of residence in Hong Kong, pending investigation in the Punjab National Bank alleged fraud case.

Mehta and his wife Purvi Modi were last year made approvers in the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), linked to the same offence but on allegations of money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act.

After their plea seeking grant of pardon was allowed, Mehta had appeared before the special PMLA court last September and sought cancellation of non-bailable warrant pending against him. Mehta had recently moved a plea seeking permission to travel back to Hong Kong.

The CBI opposed the plea stating that the court does not have the jurisdiction to cancel a pending look out circular (LOC) that has been issued against Mehta during investigation. The agency has not named Mehta as an accused in its case.

The CBI told the court that its probe had shown that 30 million USD were transferred from Modi’s Dubai-based company Pacific Diamond to Mehta’s account in Singapore in 2013.

The agency added that an analysis of the servers belonging to Modi’s companies had shown that payments were made to Mehta.

It claimed that notices were served to Mehta for providing statement on these transactions and his absence had led to the probe on the transaction coming to a “standstill”.

The court will continue the hearing on Friday.