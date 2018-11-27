PM’s Ram temple remark: Stop blaming Gandhi family, Congress, says Shiv Sena

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made remarks on Ram temple during a campaign in Rajasthan, Shiv Sena on Monday attacked the PM asking him to stop blaming Congress over the issue.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said its Ayodhya visit had led to one thing — those who were sleeping have now opened their eyes. Everyone has understood that ‘jumlebaazi’ will not work for Ram temple, it said.

The editorial further referred to Modi’s statement that the Congress is interfering in the court proceedings that is delaying the case on Ram temple in the court.

“Modi should stop levelling allegations on the Gandhi family and the Congress. You have not been given power to

read out such obstacles. Congress and Samajwadi Party were ousted because of their hurdles. So, stop blaming Congress now,” said the editorial.

It also said that the Congress was thrown out of power as it did not have the courage to build the Ram temple and the keys of the administration were given to a man with a 56-inch chest.

“Still, if he sees Congress everywhere, then people will have to measure his chest again. Ram has fulfilled your wish. In return, if Ram continues to stay in exile, stop this political nautanki. Modi wants to build Ram temple but Congress is a hurdle. Did demonetisation not happen despite opposition from the Congress? Did you not form the government in Jammu and Kashmir with Mehbooba Mufti, despite hurdles from the Congress? Then, what is the hurdle for Ram temple?” asked Sena.

Sena added that if the Congress is creating hurdles in the Ram temple issue then “call a meeting of all political parties, promulgate an ordinance and issue a work order for it”.

Taking a dig at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad over dharma sabha and a resolution, the Sena said it should now hold a dharma sabha in front of the Parliament with an ordinance and invite Modi for the programme.

“Congress is not a hurdle in the Ram temple issue, but lack of political will is. What is Rahul Gandhi’s existence? What is Congress’s strength? Then why give so much importance to them? If you play politics over the temple by shooting from the Congress’s shoulders, you will disappear. Ram temple was not Congress’s but BJP’s promise,” Sena added.