PM’s birthday message for CM: ‘occasion to recall old memories to chart out future course of action’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on his 60th birthday, saying that it was an “occasion to recall old memories and to chart the future course of action”, leading to a fresh round of political speculation.

The PM’s letter wishing Thackeray a long life, along with its barely veiled political advice, was put out on the Twitter handle of the Chief Minister’s Office, along with a thank you note from the chief minister.

“Your inspiring words will guide me personally and for the bright future of the state. I am confident that we will continue to get your guidance for Maharashtra’s significant contribution in the country’s development,” Thackeray said in his message.

The Shiv Sena and BJP had an alliance for 25 years that ended after the 2019 Assembly polls over sharing the chief minister’s post. The Sena then joined hands with NCP and Congress to form Maha Vikas Aghadi with Thackeray as the CM.

The Modi-Thackeray exchange took place on a day when NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar tweeted a photo of him at the wheel of a golf cart, with the CM sitting next to him. The tweet came a day after Thackeray said he held the “steering wheel” of the coalition government in his hands.

Among those who met Thackeray personally to convey their birthday wishes were Pawar, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, and Congress leader and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat.

