Thursday, May 26, 2022
PMLA case: ED searches multiple locations linked to Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab, others

The ED raided seven premises linked to Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab in Mumbai, Pune and Ratnagiri.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: May 26, 2022 9:35:03 am
Transport Minister Anil Parab. (File)
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday morning searched multiple locations across the state of Maharashtra as part of its Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) probe against Transport Minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab and others, officials told PTI.
The ED searched seven premises linked to Parab in Mumbai, Pune and Ratnagiri.

