PMLA court pulls up ED for not knowing status of scheduled offences

THE SPECIAL court designated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) pulled up the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in two separate cases for being unaware of the status of the scheduled offences based on which it begins its probe. In one case related to the Yes Bank-Mack Star loan case, the court on Monday said that it was ‘shocking’ that the ED is ‘completely unaware’ of the status of the scheduled offence even as the accused are behind bars. In the second case related to Iqbal Memon alias Iqbal Mirchi, the court last week directed ED to take ‘serious note’ and come with concrete information about the status of the pending cases.

As per PMLA, the ED files a complaint based on an offence registered by another investigating agency, which is referred to as the scheduled offence or predicate offence. The ED’s probe is based on the money-laundering of proceeds of crime resulting out of criminal activities in the scheduled offence. The Supreme Court in a judgment last year had ruled that if there is no scheduled offence, proceedings under PMLA cannot continue.

“It is astonishing to note that ED is completely unaware of the facts, details and status of the case relating to scheduled offence, its present stage, etc. Except FIR relating to the predicate offence, ED is absolutely not in touch with the facts as to whether CBI had filed a chargesheet? Whether the court dealing with the case relating to the scheduled offence has taken cognizance? Whether the trial of the said case is in progress or stalled?…. Mere allegations made in the FIR relating to predicate offence alone are not sufficient to find out the criminal activity….in generating POC (proceeds of crime),” special judge M G Deshpande said in his order on Monday related to a case filed by the ED in connection with the Yes Bank-Mack Star loan case.

The case relates to six loans sanctioned by Yes Bank to Mack Star of Rs 200.3 crore between 2011-2016. The CBI had first registered an FIR in the case alleging that the loans were diverted for the benefit of accused HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan. Based on the CBI’s FIR, ED had arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in the case, who is still behind bars.

“In spite of repeated directions no details relating to status of the case of the Predicate Offence is provided to this court to know if there is any chance of beginning trial of this case along with trial of the case relating to the Scheduled Offence…,” the court said. The court said that ED has not taken any effective steps for committal of the case related to the scheduled offence, even as accused who are in jail have undergone more than 75 per cent of their minimum sentence of three years.

In the second case related to Iqbal Mirchi, the accused have sought for clarity on the status of the scheduled offence. Lawyers Aabad Ponda and Prashant Patil appearing for two of the accused submitted on Friday that the ED had only brought before court letters written by the agency to various police stations seeking the status of the cases with no concrete information. “ED should take serious note of this aspect. Last chance is granted to ED and upon failure of ED, the Court will presume that ED has absolutely no knowledge regarding the case relating to predicate offence and its status hence, simply killing time by filing letters,” the court said on Friday. Last month, the court had directed the ED to submit information on the cases as ‘top priority’, noting that the ED had sought information on the scheduled offences for the first time in four years.