PMLA case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 4 crore belonging to Pune businessman

The ED has provisionally attached immovable assets worth Rs 4 crore of Pune businessman Avinash Bhosle, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED said corporate offices of Avinash Bhosale Infrastructure Ltd (ABIL) are situated on the attached land belonging to ARA Properties. Bhosale is the promoter of ABIL Group.

The ED is investigating Bhosale on the basis of an FIR registered by Pune Police. According to the FIR , a plot of land in Pune was transferred by Ranjit Mohite to ARA Properties in violation of the original allotment conditions, which allowed transfers only to the government. Last month, the ED summoned Bhosale for recording his statement in the case, but he skipped citing the pandemic.