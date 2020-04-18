PMC Bank scam Interim bail denied to Rakesh Wadhawan

“The claim of the applicant for bail on merit is already pending. No urgency is made out…,” additional sessions judge UM Padwad said. “The claim of the applicant for bail on merit is already pending. No urgency is made out…,” additional sessions judge UM Padwad said.

A special court on Friday rejected interim bail to HDIL promoter Rakesh Wadhawan, accused in the alleged PMC Bank scam that surfaced in September last year.

Wadhawan, who is currently lodged in the Arthur Road jail, had sought bail on medical ground citing that he is highly susceptible to coronavirus due to his advanced age and existing illnesses.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) through Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh and Sunil Gonsalves, opposed the plea. The ED said Wadhawan was hospitalised in February and had been discharged after he recovered. The agency said that since then there was no instance of him requiring medical attention.

“The claim of the applicant for bail on merit is already pending. No urgency is made out…,” additional sessions judge UM Padwad said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.