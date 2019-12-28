PMC Bank scam: Chargesheet against five accused runs into 33,000 pages

So far, the EOW has arrested 12 people, including auditors who allegedly turned a blind eye to the bank’s irregularities. So far, the EOW has arrested 12 people, including auditors who allegedly turned a blind eye to the bank’s irregularities.

Four employees of Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank were aware of the fraudulent accounting activities since the very beginning and had warned managing director Joy Thomas to disclose the facts to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) instead of continuously covering it up, a chargesheet filed by Mumbai Police in the multi-crore scam has revealed.

The EOW Friday filed nearly 33,000-page chargesheet before Esplanade Court against Thomas, bank’s chairman Waryam Singh, former director Surjit Singh Arora and HDIL Group promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan for causing a loss of Rs 4,700 crore to the bank through loans extended to the HDIL Group. Joint Commissioner of Police, Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Rajvardhan said the chargesheet includes statements of 340 witnesses, of whom 90 are investors who lost their savings, 10 are employees of the bank, and five are senior RBI officials.

“We have recorded statements of four persons under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (statement recorded before a magistrate),” he said. The witnesses, EOW officials said, include those working closely with Thomas.

Police have charged the five accused with criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery, falsification of accounts, destruction of evidence and being part of a criminal conspiracy under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

So far, the EOW has arrested 12 people, including auditors who allegedly turned a blind eye to the bank’s irregularities. Rajvardhan said the EOW’s investigation is ongoing and that it would file another chargesheet against the other accused in the case. He added the quantum of the fraud may also increase as the final report of the forensic auditor working with the police is yet to be submitted. The forensic auditor’s preliminary report has pegged the losses to the bank at Rs 6,700 crore.

The chargesheet also mentions that the bank provided the RBI “false information” with regard to the loans it had given to the HDIL Group. In details of the loan accounts provided by the bank to the RBI on August 31, 2018, Thomas “replaced 44 loan accounts held by HDIL and its group companies with 21,049 fictitious loan accounts”, the chargesheet stated. These fictitious accounts, the chargesheet added, were not created in the bank’s Core Banking System (CBS), but were instead only entries in the report submitted to the RBI for its inspection.

Police have accused Thomas and the bank’s board of directors of camouflaging loan accounts of the defaulting borrowers, knowing fully well that it was the detriment of the account-holders. The five men named in the chargesheet are also yet to account for nearly Rs 15 crore, which the EOW suspects, they siphoned off in the course of masking these accounts.

Hard copies of these 21,049 fictitious accounts form a large part of the police’s chargesheet, an official said.

“We studied each account and called 15 account holders to seek an explanation. These were all dormant accounts and the account holders said that they had no knowledge their accounts had been misused,” the official added.

After the RBI discovered the fraud in September, it imposed a freeze upon its business and initially restricted withdrawals by account holders to Rs 1,000, subsequently increasing it to Rs 50,000. The RBI also placed the bank under an administrator. Till date, the EOW has secured movable and immovable property totaling Rs 3,400 crore belonging to the accused.

