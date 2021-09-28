PMC Bank ‘fraud’: HC asks state if govt hospital has pacemaker implant facility for Wadhawan

The Bombay High Court recently directed the state prison department to inform whether any government hospital in Mumbai has a pacemaker implantation facility for treatment of HDIL promoter Rakesh Wadhawan, who has been arrested on charges of money laundering in the multi-crore Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank fraud case.

The court suggested that if such a facility is not available at government hospitals, the department can consider the procedure to be carried out at a private hospital of Wadhawan’s choice, expenses for which will have to be borne by him.

Justice Bharati H Dangre passed the order last Friday while hearing a plea filed by Wadhawan seeking bail on health grounds considering his advanced age and ailments.

After perusing Wadhawan’s medical reports, the HC noted, “The medical reports of the patient reflect that he requires immediate medical treatment of acute nature… The question then arises is when and where it will have to be medically ascertained whether the applicant is fit for this implantation or he will have to wait and another question that arises is where the procedure can be carried out.”

On September 17, the court had permitted specialists from private hospitals to visit the BMC-run KEM Hospital in Mumbai and examine Wadhawan.

Senior advocate Aabad Ponda, appearing for Wadhawan, placed on record a report from a consultant cardiologist, who was permitted to visit the patient by the dean of KEM Hospital as per the earlier HC order. “The said consultant concurred with the opinion of KEM Hospital advising permanent pacemaker implantation and, in addition, opined that it would be helpful for patient’s recovery if multidisciplinary team approach is practiced,” the court noted.

The HC will hear the plea again on September 28.