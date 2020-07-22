PMC Bank fraud case: Wadhawan has tested negative for coronavirus, court told

On Tuesday, while hearing a plea filed by Wadhawan, seeking to be shifted to a private hospital, the court was informed that he had been shifted back to JJ hospital after he tested negative twice. (Representational) On Tuesday, while hearing a plea filed by Wadhawan, seeking to be shifted to a private hospital, the court was informed that he had been shifted back to JJ hospital after he tested negative twice. (Representational)

A special court was informed on Tuesday that Rakesh Wadhawan, promoter of Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL), who has been behind bars in connection with the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank alleged fraud case, has tested negative for Covid-19.

Wadhawan (67), lodged in Arthur Road jail in Mumbai, had tested positive for the virus two weeks ago. He was admitted to state-run JJ hospital when had tested positive. He was later shifted to GT hospital, a dedicated Covid-19 hospital in south Mumbai.

On Tuesday, while hearing a plea filed by Wadhawan, seeking to be shifted to a private hospital, the court was informed that he had been shifted back to JJ hospital after he tested negative twice. His lawyers sought for him to be shifted to a private hospital nonetheless since he is suffering from various medical ailments.

Based on the submissions, the special court directed JJ hospital to submit a report on Wadhawan’s medical condition.

Wadhawan has been named as an accused by the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged involvement in the PMC Bank fraud. His earlier bail pleas, seeking to be released temporarily citing the Covid-19 pandemic, were rejected by the special court that observed that the allegations against him were of a serious economic offence, which had caused losses worth crores.

At the Arthur Road jail, where Wadhawan was lodged, 182 inmates had tested positive, with 180 of them being cured so far.

Meanwhile, a special court on Tuesday also rejected the bail plea of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, who was arrested on March 8 by the ED in the Yes Bank fraud case. Kapoor had sought bail on grounds, including that the chargesheet in the case had been filed last month.

The ED special public prosecutor, Hiten Venegaonkar, opposed the plea by stating that Kapoor had conspired with DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan – who have also been arrested in the case – and siphoned money from the bank. He submitted there was evidence Kapoor received kickbacks of Rs 600 crore for investing of Rs 2,700 crore in DHFL as debentures.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.