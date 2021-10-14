PMC bank fraud case: Bombay HC rejects Rakesh Wadhawan’s bail plea

The Bombay High Court on Thursday rejected the medical bail plea of HDIL promoter Rakesh Wadhawan, arrested on charges of money laundering in the multi-crore Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank Ltd fraud case.

The court was informed that the dual-chamber pacemaker implantation had been successfully carried out on him and that arrangements were being made to prepare a cardiac care unit (CCU) at the BMC-run KEM Hospital, where Wadhawan was shifted from Arthur road jail last month.

Wadhawan underwent pacemaker surgery at KEM hospital due to emergency reasons.

Justice Sambre, while rejecting the plea, granted liberty to Wadhawan to approach HC again to seek relief in case certain facilities including cardiac-ICU required for his treatment are not made available at BMC-run KEM hospital.

Wadhawan, in his plea, had said the government hospitals do not have sufficient facilities to treat and that he be shifted to a private hospital or be released on bail to carry out further treatment including bypass surgery if required.

On Wednesday, Additional Public Prosecutor Prajakta P Shinde, representing the Maharashtra prison department, informed the court that after the applicant’s condition deteriorated his pacemaker operation was carried out. She added that within eight days, CCU will be made functional in BMC-run KEM Hospital and Wadhawan can be kept there, and therefore should not be released on bail.

Earlier, the chief medical officer of Mumbai Central Prison, also known as Arthur Road jail, had submitted a report in HC stating that Wadhawan was referred to KEM hospital for cardiac treatment and other ailments as the same cannot be managed at the prison hospital and was admitted to civic-run hospital on September 1.

Advocate Hiten S Venegaonkar, appearing for ED, however, had said that expert doctors, including pulmonologists, nephrologists and cardiologists, have been taking care of Wadhawan in civic and state-run hospital and did not require to be released on bail.

Wadhawan has also been named as an accused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police in the PMC Bank fraud case.