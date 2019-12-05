PMC Bank: Audit report points to ‘casual nature’ with which funds were disbursed

While the Wadhawans only repaid Rs 3 crore, none of the cheques had been redeemed by the bank to cover the Rs 10 crore shortfall, an officer said based on the audit report. (File Photo) While the Wadhawans only repaid Rs 3 crore, none of the cheques had been redeemed by the bank to cover the Rs 10 crore shortfall, an officer said based on the audit report. (File Photo)

A PRELIMINARY forensic audit report of the scam-ridden PMC bank has revealed the “casual nature” with which funds were allegedly disbursed to HDIL promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan, the police said. Apart from the nearly Rs 5,500 crore in overdraft facilities that were unpaid by the Wadhawans, it has also come to light that the Wadhawans had also taken Rs 13 crore “in cash” from the PMC banks currency chest against 22 cheques. While the Wadhawans only repaid Rs 3 crore, none of the cheques had been redeemed by the bank to cover the Rs 10 crore shortfall, an officer said based on the audit report.

The report also stated that nearly Rs 15 crore had been withdrawn from the bank weeks before September 21, when restrictions were applied by the RBI. The police, however, said that there did not appear to be anything amiss regarding the withdrawals. The police is now waiting for an audit report of HDIL that will throw light on any payments made to relatives of directors of PMC.

An officer linked to the case said that the takeaway from the forensic report is the casual nature with which money was given to the Wadhawans in spite of defaults. “The limit to the overdraft facility was raised from time to time to accommodate them. Apart from this, it appears from the report that whenever the Wadhawans needed cash, they would approach the bank. Former MD Joy Thomas along with others gave them around Rs 13 crore in cash from the bank’s currency chest against cheques. Even though Rs 10 crore was still to be paid to the bank, PMC did not redeem the 23 cheques and the unused cheques were found in the bank,” an officer said.

Talking about withdrawals before the RBI restrictions were imposed on the bank, an officer said that nearly Rs 15 crore had been withdrawn, of which Rs 10 crore was withdrawn from two companies owned by the same person. An officer said that while the person was known to Thomas, there does not appear to be anything suspicious about the withdrawals. The officer said that they are waiting for the audit report of HDIL that will show if any payments had been made to any of the bank directors or their relatives.

Earlier in the day, two of the three directors arrested by the EOW on Tuesday were produced before the court and remanded in police custody till December 11. The third director Mukti Bavisi was unwell and admitted to the JJ hospital. Including the three arrested on Tuesday, 12 arrests have been made in the case so far.

