PMC bank: 73-year-old talks to daughter hit by scam, dies of cardiac arrest

In another death linked to the PMC Bank scam, a 73-year-old woman passed away due to cardiac arrest in Solapur after speaking to her Mumbai-based daughter, who has an account with the bank.

Advertising

Bharati Sadarangani (73), who passed away on Sunday afternoon, was under a lot of stress over her daughter’s situation, as per her son-in-law Chandan Chotrani.

“My wife and I had accounts at the PMC Bank. All of our life savings are in the bank,” he said. The Chotranis had around Rs 2.25 crore in the bank. “My wife Hema had been sharing her worries with her mother, who called to check on us daily,” he said.

Chotrani, who lives in Mulund, had booked an international travel ticket two days before the RBI imposed restrictions on PMC Bank.

Advertising

“I deal in import and export business. I had booked my tickets on September 22, so my money is stuck there. I had to arrange for funds to get accommodation there as all my money is in the bank,” he said.

Sadarangani had no history of heart-related diseases, her family said. “She was healthy and there was no indication that something like this could happen. My wife is in deep shock,” Chotrani said. He added, “The bank is ruining our lives.”

Earlier, former Jet Airways employee Sanjay Gulati (51) died on October 14, hours after he had attended a protest against PMC Bank.

Fattomal Punjabi (56) died the next day in his Mulund-based shop, also from a heart attack.

A third death was reported the same day after a 39-year-old woman committed suicide.

The fourth, reported on October 18, was of 80-year-old Muralidhar Dharra whose family couldn’t pay for his bypass surgery because of restrictions on their account.

“So many people have died and the government seems to be waiting for more people to die before doing anything. They are murdering all of us,” said Sriram Vera, a PMC Bank account holder. Another account holder, Deven Oberoi, said, “We are all worried about our families now. Why is nobody doing anything?”