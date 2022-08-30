PMAY scheme: CIDCO casts 500 slabs for housing project in 493 days

THE CITY and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) completed the casting of 500 slabs in just 489 days for one of its projects being developed as a mass housing scheme as part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY). Before this, CIDCO recently completed the construction of a 12-storey building comprising 96 apartments in just 96 days.

“CIDCO has set an objective of completing the construction of apartments under the PMAY scheme in less time with the use of advanced technology to fulfil the dream of owning a home by common people in less time without comprising the quality. The casting of 500 slabs in 489 days is the next stage after ‘Mission 96’ under this objective,” Sanjay Mukherjee, VC and MD, CIDCO said.

The construction of buildings in various nodes of Navi Mumbai under CIDCO’s Mass Housing Scheme under PMAY is in progress. The apartments under this scheme will be made available to the people belonging to the EWS and LIG categories.