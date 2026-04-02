PM tried to give support, but state hindered development: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Keralam

Fadnavis on Thursday embarked on a day-long campaign, holding public meetings and roadshows at Varkala and Attingal for the assembly elections in Keralam. (Image: Devendra Fadnavis/X)

Stressing on the developmental plank under the leadership Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said, “Keralam is amongst the four states shortlisted for developing a dedicated rare earth corridor.”

Fadnavis on Thursday embarked on a day-long campaign, holding public meetings and roadshows at Varkala and Attingal for the assembly elections in Keralam.

“It was said those who had oil ruled the world. But today, the scenario has changed. One who owns rare earth rules the world.” Rare earth is necessary for semiconductors, mobile phones and technology driven essentials.

Exuding confidence of BJP’s success, Fadnavis noted, “There was a time when BJP would contest elections to lose in Keralam. Now, the change is visible.” At present BJP has a member in parliament, a mayor, two municipal chairpersons, 32 panchayats heads and over 600 corporators in the state.