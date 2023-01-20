PM targets his own party that was in power with Sena for 25 years, says MVA

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Thursday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi how can the BJP shun its responsibility in regard to the alleged corruption in BMC, as his party had shared power with the Shiv Sena for 25 years in the civic body.

The Congress also took a dig at the PM, saying the foundation of the “grand Metro plan” was laid by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the Metro corridors inaugurated on Thursday were a part of it.

“Congratulations to PM @narendramodi for inaugurating the new metro rail routes in Mumbai, a part of the grand metro plan whose foundation was laid by former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh,” tweeted the official handle of Mumbai Congress with a photograph of Singh.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole told mediapersons, “In a bid to target Shiv Sena and make allegations of corruption, PM Modi targeted his own BJP, which was in power with the Sena for 25 years. It seems Modiji forgot that whatever has happened in Mumbai, the BJP is equally responsible.”

Patole added that all projects for which foundation stone was laid on Thursday were started by the MVA government and not in the last six months.

“Modiji says that his government gives free ration to 80 crore Indians. How come then that despite the BJP being in power, India is witnessing so much poverty?” he asked.

The Congress leader reminded that the PM on Thursday shared the stage with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who has made “objectionable” comments against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. “Not a single BJP leader felt it was necessary to condemn him. It just shows the level of respect BJP has for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.”

NCP MP Supriya Sule taunted the BJP by saying that she is worried about the PM. “From gram panchayat elections to Lok Sabha polls, Narendra Modi has to make all efforts. In the past, the BJP had seen many bigwigs, but that doesn’t seem to be the case now,” she said.

Ambadas Danve, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council, termed the PM’s rally as a campaign for the BMC elections. “The visit seems political… keeping the upcoming elections in mind. But it’s not going to make any difference. Also, it looks like the local BJP leadership is weak and hence, the PM has to come for election campaigning,” Danve said. He added that all the projects inaugurated by the PM were approved when the Mayor was from the Shiv Sena.