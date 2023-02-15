scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

PM SHRI scheme to be implemented in 800 schools

The state government has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Centre to participate in the PM SHRI scheme.

The state government has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Centre to participate in the PM SHRI scheme. (File)
Listen to this article
PM SHRI scheme to be implemented in 800 schools
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The PM SHRI School scheme will be implemented in over 800 schools in Maharashtra. The centrally- sponsored initiative aims to develop nearly 15,000 schools across the country, to provide high-quality education. The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The state government has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Centre to participate in the PM SHRI scheme.

According to this agreement, the Centre will bear 60 percent share of the initiative, and will provide Rs 1.88 crore for each school for five years.

Curriculum, pedagogy, evaluation, admissions, basic facilities, leadership qualities and inclusivity will be some of the pillars of these schools, which are aimed at providing experiential learning to students. Assessment of students in the schools will be based on conceptual understanding and application-based knowledge.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 14, 2023: Know about Capitalist Economy, Custodial Dea...
UPSC Key- February 14, 2023: Know about Capitalist Economy, Custodial Dea...
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
More from Mumbai

The Ministry of School Education will be responsible for implementation of the scheme, wherein committees will be formed at various local levels under the Commissioner of Education and the state project coordinator for Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan will head all the committees.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-02-2023 at 01:10 IST
Next Story

Sukhu launches Jio’s 5G service in Himachal

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close