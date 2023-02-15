PM SHRI scheme to be implemented in 800 schools

The PM SHRI School scheme will be implemented in over 800 schools in Maharashtra. The centrally- sponsored initiative aims to develop nearly 15,000 schools across the country, to provide high-quality education. The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The state government has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Centre to participate in the PM SHRI scheme.

According to this agreement, the Centre will bear 60 percent share of the initiative, and will provide Rs 1.88 crore for each school for five years.

Curriculum, pedagogy, evaluation, admissions, basic facilities, leadership qualities and inclusivity will be some of the pillars of these schools, which are aimed at providing experiential learning to students. Assessment of students in the schools will be based on conceptual understanding and application-based knowledge.

The Ministry of School Education will be responsible for implementation of the scheme, wherein committees will be formed at various local levels under the Commissioner of Education and the state project coordinator for Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan will head all the committees.