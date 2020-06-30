PM should extend Rojgar scheme to 4 distress districts of Maharashtra, says Fadnavis

Fadnavis said the scheme, if extended to the four distressed districts of Maharashtra, would help interstate migrants, and also help create rural infrastructure using the workforce and funds dedicated for the scheme. Fadnavis said the scheme, if extended to the four distressed districts of Maharashtra, would help interstate migrants, and also help create rural infrastructure using the workforce and funds dedicated for the scheme.

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include the state’s four “distressed” districts, Washim, Nandurbar, Osmanabad and Gadchiroli, under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojana.

At present, the Centre has included 116 districts from six states under the scheme, which envisages assured livelihood and work to migrants returning to their home states in the wake of a countrywide lockdown imposed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The scheme, however, does not include Maharashtra. Among those shortlisted are Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh.

The Centre has allocated Rs 50,000 crore for the scheme. Fadnavis said the scheme, if extended to the four distressed districts of Maharashtra, would help interstate migrants, and also help create rural infrastructure using the workforce and funds dedicated for the scheme.

