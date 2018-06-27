PM Narendra Modi’s visit in Mumbai: Caved-in road repaired within 24 hrs

Road near Metro Cinema. Ganesh Tendulkar Road near Metro Cinema. Ganesh Tendulkar

IN LESS than 24 hours after a portion of the road near Metro Cinema caved in, the BMC completed repairs to a damaged pipeline and the road, racing against time to complete repairs before the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mumbai on Tuesday. Traffic diversions on account of the VIP movement meant that the road had to be readied on Tuesday.

Following the heavy downpour over the weekend across the city, a pipeline burst caused a portion of the Anandilal Podar Marg at New Marine Lines to cave in. BMC officials from A ward (Churchgate, Fort, Colaba) and from the hydraulic engineering department sprung into action as soon as rain subsided on Monday evening. By midnight, the department managed to repair the pipeline and restore water supply. By 5 pm on Tuesday, ward officials and the roads department managed to repair the road surface as well.

“The aim was to complete the work latest by Tuesday evening. We had instructed the staff to complete the work on war footing to make the road available by Tuesday evening for traffic to be diverted. Our staff worked round the clock to ensure that vehicles could pass on Tuesday evening without any hurdles,” said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of A ward.

“Our staff completed the pipeline repair work by midnight, and by early Tuesday morning, we were able to restore water supply,” said Ashok Tawadiya, BMC’s chief hydraulic engineer.

