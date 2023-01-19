PM Narendra Modi to inaugrate projects worth Rs 38,800 crore in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mumbai on Thursday and inaugurate or lay the foundation stone of projects worth nearly Rs 38,800 crore in the city.

After visiting Karnataka on Thursday morning, PM Modi is likely to arrive in the city post lunch and at around 5 pm, he is slated to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives in Mumbai.

At around 6.30 pm, he will inaugurate two lines of Mumbai Metro 2A and 7 from Gundavali Metro station in Andheri, and will also undertake a Metro ride from the station. The foundation stone of these lines was also laid by the Prime Minister in 2015.

PM Modi will also launch MUMBAI 1, a mobile app and National Common Mobility Card. The app will facilitate ease of travel and support digital payment through UPI.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of seven sewage treatment plants, which will be built at a cost of around Rs 17,200 crore, at Malad, Bhandup, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Dharavi and Worli. They will have a combined capacity of nearly 2,460 MLD.

He will inaugurate 20 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhanas. This initiative provides essential medical services like health check-ups, medicines, investigations and diagnostics completely free to people.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of three hospitals in Mumbai, the Bhandup Multispeciality Municipal Hospital, the Siddharth Nagar Hospital, and the Oshiwara Maternity Home.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister will inaugurate concretisation project for nearly 400-km of roads in Mumbai. This project will be developed at a cost of about Rs 6,100 crore.=

He will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The project is expected to cost over Rs. 1,800 crore.

PM Modi will also start the transfer of approved loans of over one lakh beneficiaries under the PM SVANidhi Yojana.