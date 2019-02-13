PM Narendra Modi to address women of SHGs in Yavatmal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Pandharkawada in Yavatmal district on February 16 to address a congregation of women from self-help groups (SHGs), said Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir at a press conference recently.

Ahir said, “Yavatmal has a good concentration of women’s SHGs and the PM would address a gathering of nearly three lakh members. He is expected to announce welfare measures for women SHGs on the occasion.”

The Congress party has decided to protest against the PM’s visit. Former state Social Justice Minister Shivajirao Moghe said, “We have decided to organise a protest and will show him placards like ‘Modi no entry’.”