PM Narendra Modi to address BJP event in Mumbai today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will address an event organised by the Mumbai unit of the BJP to express gratitude to all those who fought against Emergency, enforced by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975. Modi will arrive for a day-long visit to Mumbai on Tuesday to address a BJP event and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) meeting.

The third annual AIIB’s meeting commenced in the city on Monday. It will conclude after a series of meetings and discussions on Tuesday evening. A senior BJP functionary said, “PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will address the BJP karyakartas (workers) against Emergency.”

