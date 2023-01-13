scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

PM Modi to launch work on seven sewage plants in Mumbai on Jan 19; their significance

The idea of setting up sewage treatment plants or STPs in Mumbai was first conceived in 2002, but owing to several obstacles like environment clearance and non-availability of land parcels, the project did not fructify.

national youth day, india news, indian expressPrime Minister Narendra Modi. (File)
PM Modi to launch work on seven sewage plants in Mumbai on Jan 19; their significance
On January 19, Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the bhoomi poojan for seven Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) aims to construct across Mumbai. This will be one of the several big-ticket projects that will be formally announced by PM Modi ahead of the civic elections.

What is a Sewage Treatment Plant?

An STP is a treatment facility that removes contaminants from sewage water to produce an effluent that will be suitable to be discharged in main water bodies such as creeks and lakes. The effluent produced will be non-hazardous and will be able to reduce toxicity in the water level of natural water bodies.

To mitigate water pollution in the city, the BMC had proposed setting up STPs in Mumbai, Worli, Bandra, Versova, Malad, Ghatkopar and Bhandup. Each will have the capacity to treat 2,464 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage water.

Why is this STP project important for Mumbai?

Mumbai, being an island, is surrounded by the sea as well as creeks from three sides. Therefore, all industrial and household waste particles are disposed into these natural water bodies through sewage pipelines and storm water drains, which in turn increases the toxic components in the water and raises its pH level. The STPs will help treat the sewage water and remove contaminants before it is discharged into water bodies. This will significantly bring down water pollution levels.

Present status of the project

The idea of setting up STPs in Mumbai was first conceived in 2002 during the Congress regime, but owing to several obstacles like environment clearance and non-availability of adequate land parcels, the project did not see the light of day.

In May 2022, the BMC finalised contractors for construction and maintenance of these STPs and the final cost was pegged at Rs 25,998 crore. While the civic body has issued work orders for these projects, the actual work is yet to begin on the ground. Civic officials had earlier said that work on the Dharavi plant was supposed to begin post-monsoon last year. However, sources in the BMC now say the construction works will begin in 2023.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 14:03 IST
