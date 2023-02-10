Here’s what PM Modi’s day in Mumbai looks like: Flagging off 2 Vande Bharat Express trains, inaugurating education campus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Mumbai today (February 10) to flag off two Vande Bharat trains on the Shirdi and Solapur.

With these, there would now be three Vande Bharat Express trains running from the city with the first one running on the Mumbai Gandinagar route.

According to the Indian Railway officials, PM Modi will reach the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai at 3 pm to flag off the trains. Thereafter, he will inspect the Shirdi Sainagar Vande Bharat Express’s first coach and interact with a few school children and cabin crew members.

Later, he will be heading to Platform No 18 of CSMT station and will be felicitated by the members. A welcome speech will be given by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, followed by an address by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will also be giving a speech on the occasion.

Following this, the CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off at around 3:17 pm by PM Modi and other ministers from on Platform No. 17. A short film on the train will also be screened.

Later, PM Modi will also unveil a plaque to mark the inauguration of the elevated corridor from Vakola to Kurla and MTHL Junction to LBS Flyover on Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) and a Vehicular underpass at Kurar village in Malad. A short film of both these projects will also be shown.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi in Mumbai today: Traffic regulations are in place on these roads

Then, at around 3:27 pm, the second Vande Bharat train between CSMT and Sainagar Shirdi will be flagged off. This train will be on Platform No. 18.

Advertisement

At around 3:30 pm, PM Modi will address the public from CSMT.

After the inaugurations, PM Modi will head towards Marol in suburban Mumbai and flag off the new educational campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah (The Saifee Academy), the principal educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra community.

This is the Prime Minister’s second visit to Mumbai in the last two months. Earlier, in January, the PM inaugurated the Phase 2 of Mumbai Metro Line 2A&7.