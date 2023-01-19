Mumbai News Live Updates: City gears up for PM Modi visit; a show of strength for BJP, Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena

PM Modi in Mumbai Live Updates: Over 5,000 cops on ground, prohibitory orders over drones and para-gliders and a temporary ban on heavy vehicles — Mumbai is all set to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.
PM Modi will hold a public rally at the MMRDA ground in Bandra Kurla Complex. Ahead of the civic body polls in the city, the BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena are expected to use the opportunity to display a united front and the might of their alliance. The PM’s visit comes as part of the BJP’s strategy to emphasise on ‘Mumbai Makeover’ and to counter the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) attempts to portray the party as ‘anti-Mumbai’ as well as the sympathy factor working in favor of Sena (UBT) ever since its split.
PM Modi will also inaugurate or lay the foundation stone of projects worth nearly Rs 38,800 crore in the city. He will inaugurate the two lines of Mumbai Metro 2A and 7 from Gundavali Metro station in Andheri and also undertake a metro ride from the station.
The BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena have resolved to use Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Mumbai on January 19 to showcase their combined political might and improve bonding at the grassroot-level ahead of upcoming city elections.
A joint meeting of the two alliance partners late on Sunday night went into the minute details of planning and coordination for the public rally at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex.
Highly placed sources in the BJP said, "Although CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis formed the coalition government in Maharashtra on June 30, this will be the first occasion the party workers of BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena can display a united front. They will come together on the same platform to show their collective might at the PM's rally."
The city police commissionerate has issued an order banning the use of drone, paragliders, and remote control microlight aircraft flying activities in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Andheri, and Jogeshwari areas on the day for 24 hours.
"No drone, para-gliders, remote control microlight aircraft flying activities to be allowed in the jurisdiction of BKC police station, Andheri police station, Meghwadi police Station, and Jogeshwari police Station," read the order.
The Mumbai traffic police have issued traffic guidelines. An official said slow movement of traffic on the southbound carriageway from 4.15 pm to 5.30 pm and the northbound carriageway of the Western Express Highway (WEH) from 5.30 pm to 6.45 pm was expected owing to the planned public function in the BKC and Gundavali Metro station area Thursday. “Citizens are advised to plan their commute accordingly,” the official said.
The official further added that no heavy vehicles will be allowed on all roads in the western suburbs including the Western Express Highway Thursday between 12 noon and 9 pm. The official, however, added that ambulances, school and other buses have been exempted from the ban.
The Mumbai police will press into service around 5,000 cops in the western suburbs as part of security arrangements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city Thursday. The local police have planned security measures in coordination with the central agencies as per protocol in case of such visits.
An officer said nearly 4,000 policemen along with 1,000 police officers will be present on the ground. In terms of senior officials, five deputy commissioners of police will be present in the area and they will be assisted by 27 assistant commissioners of police.
Apart from inaugrating the two metro lines, PM Modi will launch MUMBAI 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1). The app will facilitate ease of travel, can be shown at the entry gates of Metro stations and supports digital payment for tickets through UPI.
The National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1) will initially be used in metro corridors and can be extended to other modes of mass public transit including local trains and buses. Commuters will not need to carry multiple cards or cash; the NCMC card will enable quick, contactless, digital transactions.
PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of seven sewage treatment plants, which will be built at a cost of around Rs 17,200 crores. These sewage treatment plants will be set up in Malad, Bhandup, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Dharavi and Worli. They will have a combined capacity of around 2,460 MLD. In an effort to strengthen health care infrastructure in Mumbai, the PM will inaugurate 20 Hindu Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhanas, which provide free essential medical services like health checkups, medicines, investigations and diagnostics.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mumbai today and inaugurate or lay the foundation stone of projects worth nearly Rs 38,800 crore in the city. After visiting Karnataka today morning, PM Modi is likely to arrive in the city post lunch and at around 5 pm, he is slated to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives in Mumbai.
At around 6.30 pm, he will inaugurate two lines of Mumbai Metro 2A and 7 from Gundavali Metro station in Andheri, and will also undertake a Metro ride from the station. The foundation stone of these lines was also laid by the Prime Minister in 2015.