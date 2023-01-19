Mumbai News Live Updates: City gears up for PM Modi visit; a show of strength for BJP, Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena

Lifesize cut-outs of PM Modi have been installed in Mumbai along the route he will take on Thursday. (Express/Amit Chakravarty)

PM Modi in Mumbai Live Updates: Over 5,000 cops on ground, prohibitory orders over drones and para-gliders and a temporary ban on heavy vehicles — Mumbai is all set to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

PM Modi will hold a public rally at the MMRDA ground in Bandra Kurla Complex. Ahead of the civic body polls in the city, the BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena are expected to use the opportunity to display a united front and the might of their alliance. The PM’s visit comes as part of the BJP’s strategy to emphasise on ‘Mumbai Makeover’ and to counter the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) attempts to portray the party as ‘anti-Mumbai’ as well as the sympathy factor working in favor of Sena (UBT) ever since its split.

PM Modi will also inaugurate or lay the foundation stone of projects worth nearly Rs 38,800 crore in the city. He will inaugurate the two lines of Mumbai Metro 2A and 7 from Gundavali Metro station in Andheri and also undertake a metro ride from the station.