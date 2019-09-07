Mumbai: PM Modi launches city’s first ‘Make in India’ coach, lays foundation for three more lines

In a massive boost to infrastructure in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the first metro coach manufactured by the state-run Bharat Earth Movers (BEML) and laid the foundation of three metro lines to be built with an investment of Rs 19,000 crore.

“In the last five years, our government has worked sincerely towards the development of Mumbai. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has toiled hard for this project,” the Prime Minister told the gathering at the Jio World Centre’s convention centre, close to the MMRDA Grounds in the Bandra Kurla Complex business district.

"At a time when the country is aiming to achieve the five trillion dollar economy, our government is planning to spend 100 lakh crore on infrastructure in the next five years," he added.

“At a time when the country is aiming to achieve the five trillion dollar economy, our government is planning to spend 100 lakh crore on infrastructure in the next five years,” he added.

The announcements come months before Maharashtra is scheduled to hold Assembly elections.

Modi also said that by 2023-24, metro connectivity in Mumbai will exceed more than 300 km. At present, the city has connectivity of 11 km.

“Infrastructure is related to economy as well as employment. The coaches of the metro will be made in India and this will provide jobs to at least 10,000 skilled and 40,000 unskilled labourers. The speed at which work is taking place now never happened before,” he said.

“The projects will not only benefit Mumbai but entire Maharashtra. We are making an integrated system to connect each medium. The Mumbai metropolitan region will also get a good transportation system,” he added.

The indigenous coach, the first of 500 to be delivered to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, was built by BEML at its Bengaluru facility in 75 days.

The three new metro lines take the total number of metro lines to 14 across the Mumbai metropolitan region. The new corridors are the 9.2-km Gaimukh-Shivaji Chowk (Mira Road) metro-10; the 12.8-km Wadala-CST metro-11; and the 20.7-km Kalyan-Taloja metro-12 corridor.

Modi also laid the foundation for the 32-storey Metro Bhavan at the Aarey Colony, one of the two large green belts of the megaplois. The metro headquarters will be the integrated operations and control centre for the proposed 14 metro lines in and around Mumbai.

(With PTI inputs)