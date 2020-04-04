PM asks people to light candles on April 5: State govt calls it ‘PR stunt’

The PM on Friday appealed to the citizens to switch off the lights in their homes and light lamps, candles or mobile flashlights at 9 pm for nine minutes on April 5 for the nation to show its “strength of unity” in the fight against COVID-19. The PM on Friday appealed to the citizens to switch off the lights in their homes and light lamps, candles or mobile flashlights at 9 pm for nine minutes on April 5 for the nation to show its “strength of unity” in the fight against COVID-19.

The ruling Maha Vikas Agahdi on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to light candles at 9 pm on April 5, accusing him of trivialising the fight against COVID-19 and refraining from speaking on core issue like lack of medical facilities and the plight of migrant labourers.

Balasaheb Thorat, Revenue Minister and state Congress president, said COVID-19 is gripping the country and PM needs to get serious. “The country doesn’t need an event but it requires adequate number of ventilators, testing labs, providing doctors and their staff with protective equipment and providing financial assistance to states to fight this crisis,” said Thorat.

Thorat further said that the only thing BJP is interested is making a spectacle during a serious emergency. “The BJP government is trying to take away the seriousness of the issue by announcing such PR stunts,” he added.

NCP leader and Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad also slammed the PM, saying that he would not light a lamp or a candle on Sunday night. “I thought he will speak on the issues of food grains, migrant labourers, medicines and masks among others. But he talked about lighting candles during the crisis. This is nothing but foolishness and childishness,” said Awhad.

NCP leader and Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said Modi’s speech was a disappointment. “I thought he will speak on lighting the chulha but he preached about lighting lamps.”

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also criticised the PM saying that he should speak on what the government is doing to improve the situation. “When people were asked to clap, they came together on the roads and beat drums. I hope now they will not burn down their own houses,” said Raut.

“We do respect the PM. But such events takes away the seriousness of the fight against COVID-19.”

