PM Modi’s visit not for Mumbai’s welfare but for BJP campaign: ‘Saamana’

The Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mumbai visit to open or lay the foundation for Rs 38,000-crore projects, and accused the BJP of taking credit for projects from the Sena’s BMC tenure and of “defaming” the corporation’s good work.

“It was announced that the prime minister would come and transform Mumbai. But the Center has continued this transformation by reducing the economic and industrial importance of Mumbai. Projects worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore were stolen from Maharashtra. This is an economic blow to Mumbai. The jobs of Maharashtra’s youths were taken away. Is this the fate of Mumbai-Maharashtra?” the weekly said in its editorial on Thursday.

“When did the BJP start worrying about Mumbai’s future? He (Modi) is coming to campaign for his party…,” the editorial said, adding that it would be a blessing for the Maharashtra capital if it were not “looted” by the BJP.

The Sena and its MP Sanjay Raut have claimed that most development projects that Modi will inaugurate were undertaken by the party during its tenure at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

“Prime Minister Modi is doing Bhumi Puja for all the projects for which provisions were made in the budget, planning frameworks were prepared, legal hurdles were removed… during the tenure of the Shiv Sena government. The world appreciated the work done by the BMC during the Covid pandemic.

“The prime minister himself appreciated the work. On the one hand, the BJP is taking credit for the work done by the Shiv Sena and the prime minister is inaugurating the projects… On the other hand, it is defaming and discrediting the work done by the same corporation by starting a CAG investigation of the corporation. This is a double standard,” the editorial alleged.