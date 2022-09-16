PM Modi’s promise of a bigger project is like offering bigger balloon to crying child: Pawar

A day after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised him a bigger project than the Vedanta-Foxconn plant for Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the promise is like offering “a bigger balloon to a crying child”.

“Now, I read that (chief minister) discussed the matter with the Prime Minister and he was assured of help. It is a good thing that the Prime Minister would help. But it is also being said that the PM has promised a bigger project. This is like promising a crying child a bigger balloon. There is no honour for Maharashtra in this. And therefore, I am repeating that there is no need to discuss this matter,” Pawar told mediapersons in Kolhapur.

The Vedanta-Foxconn joint venture was in talks with the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi as well as the current Shinde government to set up its semiconductor plant with an investment worth Rs 1.54 lakh crore at Talegaon phase IV area near Pune. The group, however, finalised a site offered by Gujarat to the bewilderment of the state’s political and administrative leadership.

Since then, a political storm has erupted in Maharashtra with the opposition alleging that the current government surrendered in front of Gujarat, where the project has been taken by PM Modi with an eye on upcoming Assembly polls. The Shinde government, however, has claimed that the MVA could not offer incentives to the group.

Pawar said he cannot comment on whether the reason behind the project being shifted to Gujarat was political or not.

He slammed the current political leadership, stating that unlike the past, lack of proactiveness is harming the state’s industrial growth. “One needs to have foresightedness about development and not be over-satisfied about past achievements. Instead of development, the rulers are busy fighting each other. It should be stopped immediately and the environment must be created for development.”

Pawar said that he had heard that Shinde and Industries Minister Uday Samant have held the previous MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray responsible for the project going to Gujarat. “Now, both Eknath Shinde and Uday Samant were ministers in the previous Cabinet. Raising allegations against the Cabinet of which they themselves were a part is not a sign of a wise person,” he added.

“The project was to come up in Talegaon and the state government was ready to do whatever was needed. It should not have gone out of the state, but it has now gone. We cannot do anything about it. I don’t think that talking about it or raising demands to bring it back would change anything,” he said.

Pawar also taunted the Vedanta group, recalling a past incident when the group’s project was opposed in Ratnagiri. “For a small opposition, it suddenly cancelled the Ratnagiri project and shifted to Chennai. So, at least I do not guarantee until the end whether the Vedanta will start its project,” he said.