Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

PM Modi to visit Mumbai on January 19, Navi Mumbai Metro and Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7 inauguration likely

CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis set to visit Davos to attend World Economic Forum between January 15 and 19, may change their plan.

The 35-km stretch of Mumbai Metro's 2A and 7 lines is also likely to be commissioned in PM Modi's presence on the same day, they said.
PM Modi to visit Mumbai on January 19, Navi Mumbai Metro and Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7 inauguration likely
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mumbai on January 19 for the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai Metro’s 5.96-km stretch between Central Park and Belapur stations, according to sources. The 35-km stretch of Mumbai Metro’s 2A and 7 lines is also likely to be commissioned in PM Modi’s presence on the same day, they said.

However, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are scheduled to visit Davos to attend the World Economic Forum between January 15 and 19. There is buzz that they may come back early for the Metro inauguration event or change their plan to visit Davos, which is expected to bring investment opportunities for Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which constructed the elevated Mumbai Metro 2A and 7 lines, is struggling to get a confirmation of dates from the government about the inauguration of these lines, as per sources.

Both these Metro lines pass through Link Road and Western Express Highway (WEH) and are expected to reduce traffic from these major roads as well as help reduce crowding in existing suburban local train services.

In April 2022, then Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray flagged off the first phase of the 2A and 7 lines, the 20-km stretch from Dhanukarwadi (Kamran Nagar) to Aarey Colony in the western suburbs of Mumbai. On average, this stretch is drawing 25,000 ridership daily.

Once the entire stretch of these two lines with 30 stations and a 35-km elevated corridor becomes operational, it can carry nearly 3 lakh passengers per day, according to officials of Maha Mumbai Metro Operations Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL), which takes care of the metro rail’s operation and maintenance.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 14:17 IST
