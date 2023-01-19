PM Modi’s visit: Mumbai’s makeover and bright future central themes at MMRDA grounds

“Taking Mumbai toward a bright future”, with “the government’s commitment to a makeover of the city’s infrastructure” is the theme of the arrangements at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public rally during the inauguration of development and infrastructure works of around Rs 38,000 crore.

Civic and state authorities in Mumbai have been preparing BKC’s MMRDA grounds for Thursday evening’s event amid heavy police security around the premises. With PM Modi’s visit being viewed as BJP’s pre-poll strategy for the impending Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, the emphasis of preparations is on the promise of a bright future for Mumbai.

By Thursday afternoon, the BMC, the main organiser of the PM’s event, propped up blue banners surrounding the stage and the MMRDA grounds with messages that read “The Government is resolute to give Mumbai a makeover” and “Laying the Foundation of Mumbai’s bright future”.

Seating arrangements have been made for at least 75,000 people at the MMRDA grounds whereas the BJP’s estimate on the turnout for the event is over 1,00,000 people.

A senior civic official said, “All arrangements are in place for the event, and security at the MMRDA grounds is fool-proof.” Several top civic officials supervised the preparations on Thursday and were present at the spot since Thursday morning.

Red carpets, massive sound systems, organised chairs and fire hydrants could be spotted on the grounds.

The PM’s programme is set to begin at 5 pm. The BMC has planned to present short films of two to three minutes each on several infrastructure works that PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate, including a film on municipal hospitals, the sewage treatment plants (STPs), the Mumbai Metro, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway headquarters, and on concretisation of Mumbai’s roads.

Before the PM’s address, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also address the gathering at the event.