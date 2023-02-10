Vande Bharat trains will connect economic centres to centres of faith: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the ninth and tenth Vande Bharat trains, Mumbai-Solapur and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi, and said, “Infrastructure is key to generating new avenues of employment.” Terming Vande Bharat trains as a “grand picture of modern India”, he added that the trains “will connect economic centres to centres of faith.”

In Mumbai for a day-long visit, PM Modi also inaugurated multiple infrastructure projects including an Elevated Corridor that promises enhanced connectivity between Eastern and Western Mumbai Suburbs. He also addressed the gathering at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and stressed the need for modern infrastructure in 21st-century India.

Modi dedicated two road projects – Santacruz-Chembur Link Road and Kurar Underpass – to the nation. “When you start an infrastructure project, it boosts cement, sand, iron sectors. When the mega project is completed, it improves connectivity and generates new avenues of employment for the people,” he said. Referring to the recent annual Budget 2023-24, Modi said, “We made a provision of Rs 10 lakh crore, of which Rs 2.5 lakh crore was allocated for railways.”

Referring to Vande Bharat trains as “a reflection of India’s speed and scale”, Modi said: “Through Vande Bharat Express trains, 17 states covering 108 districts across the country are connected. Today, we have flagged off the ninth and tenth Vande Bharat Express which connect to major pilgrimage centres of Maharashtra. The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express will facilitate people to visit Pandharpur where Lord Vitthal is worshipped. It will connect to Akkalkot where Swami Samarth is worshipped, famous Tulzapur and Solapur’s Siddheshwar pilgrimage. The Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi train will help people to experience smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage to Saibaba Temple in Shirdi, Trimbakeshwar and Panchwati at Nashik.”

Lauding the changes in railways, PM Modi said, “In the past, elected members would request for train stoppage in their constituencies or stations, but now they come up with proposals demanding Vande Bharat Express.”

Speaking about the Union Budget, he said, “The Budget provided great relief to the middle class and poor sections.” Tax exemption was raised from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh. It will help both the salaried class and small businesses. Those with a salary of Rs 60,000 to Rs 65,000 will be able to save money and make higher investments.

The budgetary allocation for railway projects was higher for Mumbai and Maharashtra and it has been appreciated by both the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, he noted, adding that the middle-class was “strengthened by this year’s Budget”.

“The improved connectivity between Eastern and western suburbs will help in ease of travel and save time. Almost 2 lakh vehicles will pass through these projects… The purpose of these infrastructure projects is to provide better living conditions and quality to Mumbaikars,” he added.