PM Modi to visit Maharashtra tomorrow; will inaugurate Sant Tukaram Temple

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on June 14 when he will inaugurate Saint Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Dehu, Pune.

Sant Tukaram was a Warkari saint and poet, famously known for Abhanga devotional poetry and community-oriented worship through spiritual songs known as kirtans. He lived in Dehu. The temple has been rebuilt in stone masonry with 36 peaks.

The PM will also inaugurate the Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. Jal Bhushan has been the official residence of the Governor of Maharashtra since 1885. Upon completing its lifespan, it was demolished and a new building was sanctioned in its place. The foundation stone for the new building was laid by the President of India in August 2019. All distinctive features of the old building have been preserved in the newly-constructed building.

In 2016, the then Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Vidyasagar Rao, had found a bunker in Raj Bhawan. It was earlier used by the British as secret storage for arms and ammunition. The bunker was renovated in 2019. The gallery has been developed in the bunker as one of its kind museums to commemorate the contributions of freedom fighters and revolutionaries of Maharashtra.

Later, the PM will participate in 200th-year celebration of Gujarati daily Mumbai Samachar at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.